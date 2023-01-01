Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits injured cricketer Pant in hospital

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday visited the Max Hospital here to see cricketer Rishabh Pant who is under treatment for multiple injuries sustained in a massive car accident.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits injured cricketer Pant in hospital
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday visited the Max Hospital here to see cricketer Rishabh Pant who is under treatment for multiple injuries sustained in a massive car accident. Pant is stable and his condition is improving, sources at the hospital said.

Dhami was at the private hospital for nearly an hour and took an update on Pant's condition from his mother, sister and doctors. The chief minister assured them that the state government will give all help for the treatment of the cricketer.

Earlier in the day, Dhami announced that the Haryana roadways driver and conductor who rushed to the cricketer's rescue immediately after the accident and helped save his life will be honoured on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Pant's luxury car had hit a road divider near Roorkee on Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday morning and burst into flames, causing multiple injuries to the cricketer who had a miraculous escape.

