BJP leader B L Santhosh to visit Lucknow Monday for organisational meetings
- Country:
- India
BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh will arrive in Lucknow on Monday and hold multiple party meetings.
During his two-day stay, Santhosh will hold meetings with state unit office-bearers, regional unit heads, district chairpersons, district in-charges and chairpersons of various frontal organisations, and review the ongoing programmes and campaigns of the BJP, according to a party statement on Sunday.
BJP national vice-president and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, state party chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, and state co-incharges Satyakumar, Sanjeev Chaurasia and Sunil Ojha will be present during the meetings, the statement said.
Chaudhary told reporters, ''BJP national general secretary (organisation), who will be on a two-day visit to Lucknow, will review the ongoing programmes and guide us as to how to move ahead.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: Pregnant woman beaten by local goons, investigation underway
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beats man in park over dispute, investigation underway
Uttar Pradesh: UPICON, Jadooz to create 1,000 rural entrepreneurs in Edutainment
Properties belonging to jailed Mukhtar Ansari's kin attached by police in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow to host 63rd session of Indian Historical Records Committee from Dec 18-19