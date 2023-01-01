Kejriwal condoles demise of PM Modi's mother

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he was saddened to hear the news of the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

Kejriwal had left for a Vipassana meditation session in Bengaluru on December 24. The session ended on Sunday.

''Today when I came out of the Vipassana meditation after seven days, I received the news of the death of the prime minister's respected mother. I was saddened to hear the news. I pray to God to give the departed soul a place at his feet,'' the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said after the week-long meditation, he was returning with a resolve to serve the nation with greater energy.

''I have come out today after seven days of Vipassana meditation. Meditation has always provided me with spiritual strength and mental peace. This time also I am returning with a resolve to serve the nation with greater energy,'' he said in another tweet.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental well-being.

Kejriwal has been a regular practitioner of Vipassana.

