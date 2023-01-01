Left Menu

Kejriwal condoles demise of PM Modi's mother

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he was saddened to hear the news of the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother Hiraben.Kejriwal had left for a Vipassana meditation session in Bengaluru on December 24.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 18:44 IST
Kejriwal condoles demise of PM Modi's mother
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he was saddened to hear the news of the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

Kejriwal had left for a Vipassana meditation session in Bengaluru on December 24. The session ended on Sunday.

''Today when I came out of the Vipassana meditation after seven days, I received the news of the death of the prime minister's respected mother. I was saddened to hear the news. I pray to God to give the departed soul a place at his feet,'' the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said after the week-long meditation, he was returning with a resolve to serve the nation with greater energy.

''I have come out today after seven days of Vipassana meditation. Meditation has always provided me with spiritual strength and mental peace. This time also I am returning with a resolve to serve the nation with greater energy,'' he said in another tweet.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental well-being.

Kejriwal has been a regular practitioner of Vipassana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023