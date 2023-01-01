PM Modi pays tributes to Tripura tribal leader NC Debbarma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Tripura minister N C Debbarma, and said he will be remembered by the coming generations as a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for people's wellbeing.

Debbarma, the founder-president of BJP ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, died following a massive cerebral stroke.

The veteran tribal leader was 80 and is survived by wife, four sons and three daughters.

''Shri N C Debbarma Ji will be remembered by the coming generations as a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for the well-being of people. He made a rich contribution to Tripura's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted in his tribute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)