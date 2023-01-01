Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Tripura tribal leader NC Debbarma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Tripura minister N C Debbarma, and said he will be remembered by the coming generations as a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for peoples wellbeing.Debbarma, the founder-president of BJP ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura, died following a massive cerebral stroke.The veteran tribal leader was 80 and is survived by wife, four sons and three daughters.Shri N C Debbarma Ji will be remembered by the coming generations as a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for the well-being of people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 19:28 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Tripura tribal leader NC Debbarma
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Tripura minister N C Debbarma, and said he will be remembered by the coming generations as a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for people's wellbeing.

Debbarma, the founder-president of BJP ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, died following a massive cerebral stroke.

The veteran tribal leader was 80 and is survived by wife, four sons and three daughters.

''Shri N C Debbarma Ji will be remembered by the coming generations as a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for the well-being of people. He made a rich contribution to Tripura's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted in his tribute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023