Maha lost politician with social commitment in Keshavrao Dhondge: Pawar
- Country:
- India
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran socialist leader Keshavrao Dhondge, saying Maharashtra has lost a politician with social commitment.
Dhondge died at 100 in a hospital in Aurangabad earlier in the day.
The former legislator had participated in the Hyderabad Independence movement and the united Maharashtra movement. He had raised the issues of workers and farmers in the legislature and on the streets.
''Dhondge who was also a freedom fighter had fought for the rights of farmers and working class,'' Pawar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MVA holds protest march against CM Eknath Shinde government, Maharashtra Guv Koshiyari
Maharashtra: BJP protests against Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto's remarks on PM Modi
Amid border dispute, Maharashtra Assembly likely to witness stormy winter session
Uddhav Thackeray to attend Maha winter session: opposition leader Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra: Opposition to target govt over border dispute, investment loss