Maha lost politician with social commitment in Keshavrao Dhondge: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran socialist leader Keshavrao Dhondge, saying Maharashtra has lost a politician with social commitment.

Dhondge died at 100 in a hospital in Aurangabad earlier in the day.

The former legislator had participated in the Hyderabad Independence movement and the united Maharashtra movement. He had raised the issues of workers and farmers in the legislature and on the streets.

''Dhondge who was also a freedom fighter had fought for the rights of farmers and working class,'' Pawar said.

