Left Menu

Maha lost politician with social commitment in Keshavrao Dhondge: Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 19:29 IST
Maha lost politician with social commitment in Keshavrao Dhondge: Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran socialist leader Keshavrao Dhondge, saying Maharashtra has lost a politician with social commitment.

Dhondge died at 100 in a hospital in Aurangabad earlier in the day.

The former legislator had participated in the Hyderabad Independence movement and the united Maharashtra movement. He had raised the issues of workers and farmers in the legislature and on the streets.

''Dhondge who was also a freedom fighter had fought for the rights of farmers and working class,'' Pawar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023