PM Modi expresses grief at death of former Gujarat chief secretary Manjula Subramaniam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed anguish at the death of former chief secretary of Gujarat Manjula Subramaniam, and said she was widely respected for her understanding of policy-related issues and action-oriented approach.

Subramaniam, a former IAS officer who had been ailing for some time, had served as a chief secretary of Gujarat during Modi's tenure as the state's chief minister.

He tweeted, ''Anguished by the demise of veteran bureaucrat Dr. Manjula Subramaniam Ji. She was widely respected for her understanding of policy related issues and action oriented approach. I recall my interactions with her when I was CM. Condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti.''

