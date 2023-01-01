Bengal model will show the way for 2023 and beyond: TMC's Abhishek

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday hinted at the TMC eyeing to play a key role in national politics in 2023 and beyond, saying the ideology of Mamata Banerjee encompassing the ''politics of brotherhood and love will reach every nook and corner of the country''.

The TMC national general secretary also said the party is opposed to the Election Commission's proposal of remote voting for migrants as the idea needs more discussion.

''Only West Bengal can provide an alternative to the present situation prevailing across the country. The Bengal model will guide the country in the future. This will be possible under the guidance of our CM and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee,'' he said.

His comment comes in the backdrop of the TMC's push to expand nationally and act as the glue for an opposition alliance against the BJP that was affected by its flop show in Goa assembly polls in March this year, preceded by dismal performance in civic elections in Tripura in December 2021.

''In Goa, we failed to win the elections. But within a few months of our entry, we managed to bag 8 per cent votes,'' the TMC leader said, adding that his primary objective has been to spread the ideology of Mamata Banerjee to every corner of the country.

Banerjee was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony of a new TMC office in the city.

''May this year be good for everyone. May we defeat evil powers, communalism, and divisive ideologies and replace them with secularism, harmony, peace and truth. Soon, the Bengal model will show the way in 2023, and beyond,'' he said.

Speaking on the ECI's proposal of remote voting for migrants (RVM), Banerjee said the idea needs more discussion.

''The idea of RVM needs more discussion, but as a political party, we do not feel this is the right approach. How can we ensure free and fair elections if the presiding officer and polling agent are absent? ''Instead, the ECI must devise ways to ensure that those living in other states should be allowed to cast their votes in their home state through some mechanism,'' he said.

In a major move to increase voter participation, the ECI recently said it has developed a prototype multi-constituency remote electronic voting machine for domestic migrant voters and has invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16.

Criticising the BJP for sloganeering during a government function where Mamata Banerjee was also present last week, Abhishek, the nephew of the TMC boss, said it only proves the political bankruptcy of the BJP.

''Raising Jai Shri Ram slogan at a government programme is shameful. It only proves the BJP's political bankruptcy. Have you ever heard pro-TMC slogans at a state government event? Those who chant Jai Shri Ram seeing Mamata Banerjee might see Ishwar or Ram Chandra in her. But we urge them to fight us politically over relevant issues,'' he said.

Banerjee wondered whether the chant of Jai Shri Ram would bring down fuel and cooking gas prices.

Sloganeering at Howrah Station on Friday snowballed into a major controversy as a visibly annoyed Mamata Banerjee refused to get up on the dais from where the Vande Bharat Express to New Jalpaiguri was flagged off.

The TMC leader also mocked the BJP leadership over media reports that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda were likely to tour the state later this month with an eye on panchayat polls this year.

Referring to the media reports of the BJP planning to launch a campaign blitzkrieg in the state ahead of the rural polls, the de facto number two in the TMC hierarchy said the BJP leaders only visit the state when there are elections.

''Ahead of the elections, everyone starts coming to Bengal to show that they care for the people. This is why we had said before the 2021 polls that outsiders might come and go, but the people of Bengal only want their daughter. ''However, the doors of Bengal are open to everyone. They are welcome to visit the state and campaign as much as they want. But they will again taste defeat,'' he asserted.

Referring to induction of leaders from the BJP, Banerjee said, ''Politics is about timing; the (TMC's) door might open for some time.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)