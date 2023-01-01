Leftist Lula sworn in as Brazil president, replacing far-right Bolsonaro
Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 23:41 IST
Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday in the country's Congress at the start of his third presidency.
Lula, who governed Brazil for two terms from 2003-2010, defeated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October elections, shifting the South American nation to the left.
