Left Menu

Blinken discussed U.S.-China relationship in call with China's Qin

Though Qin sounded optimistic about U.S.-China relations during his relatively brief, 17-month stint as ambassador in Washington - his predecessor had held the post for eight years - his tenure nonetheless coincided with deteriorating ties between the two superpowers. Wang's stint as foreign minister saw a sharp rise in tensions between Beijing and Washington on a wide range of issues ranging from trade to Taiwan.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2023 00:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 00:20 IST
Blinken discussed U.S.-China relationship in call with China's Qin

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with incoming Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang over the phone on Sunday, Blinken said on Twitter, after China last week appointed its ambassador to the United States to be its new foreign minister.

Blinken said he discussed the U.S.-China relationship and maintaining open lines of communication in his phone call with Qin. China on Friday appointed Qin, its ambassador to the United States and a trusted aide of President Xi Jinping, to be its new foreign minister, as Beijing and Washington seek to stabilize rocky relations.

Qin, 56, replaces Wang Yi, who had been foreign minister for the past decade. Wang, 69, was promoted to the politburo of the Chinese Communist Party in October and is expected to play a bigger role in Chinese foreign policy. Though Qin sounded optimistic about U.S.-China relations during his relatively brief, 17-month stint as ambassador in Washington - his predecessor had held the post for eight years - his tenure nonetheless coincided with deteriorating ties between the two superpowers.

Wang's stint as foreign minister saw a sharp rise in tensions between Beijing and Washington on a wide range of issues ranging from trade to Taiwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global
3
Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

 United States
4
Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023