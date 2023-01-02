Left Menu

Brazil's Lula decrees extension for tax exemption on fuels

Updated: 02-01-2023 04:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 04:13 IST
Brazil's newly sworn-in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed a decree on Sunday extending for 60 days an exemption for fuels from federal taxes, a measure aimed at lowering their cost.

The decree was among the first batch of decisions taken by Lula hours after his inauguration as president, succeeding far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, and officially establishing his cabinet of 37 ministers.

