Culprits should be punished severely: Kejriwal on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km in Delhi

What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful.

Culprits should be punished severely: Kejriwal on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and her body dragged for four kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the incident was ''shameful'' and the culprits should be ''punished severely''.

''What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely,'' the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a tweet in Hindi.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling on Sunday, police said.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media.

