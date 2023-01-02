Left Menu

Mamata launches TMC’s new campaign ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach’

Our party workers will reach out to the people across the state and ensure that everyone can avail of the welfare schemes of the state government, Abhishek Banerjee said while addressing a press conference. The Duare Sarkar campaign of the state government will continue, she said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 13:26 IST
Mamata launches TMC’s new campaign ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach’
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an eye on West Bengal panchayat polls due this year, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday launched a new campaign ''Didir Suraksha Kavach'' to reach out to the people. The campaign was launched by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi. ''The party will start the campaign on January 11 and will continue with it for 60 days. Our party workers will reach out to the people across the state and ensure that everyone can avail of the welfare schemes of the state government,'' Abhishek Banerjee said while addressing a press conference.

Just like 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep), an outreach programme of the state government, the objective of the new campaign is to connect with the people through the party's programme. ''Around 3.5 lakh party workers will reach out to around 10 crore people of the state. It is being done so that no one is left out. The 'Duare Sarkar' campaign of the state government will continue,'' she said. Banerjee, while speaking on TMC's vision as it completed 25 years on January 1, said the party aims at a ''united India and a strengthened federal structure''.

