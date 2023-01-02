Maha: BJP stages agitation against Ajit Pawar for remark on Sambhaji Maharaj

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged an agitation here on Monday against Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar over his alleged remark about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. A demonstration was held at Ravivar Karanja Chowk, where BJP workers shouted slogans against Pawar and burnt his effigy.

Speaking in the state Assembly last week, Pawar had allegedly said that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was not 'Dharmveer' (protector of religion). The BJP has claimed that the NCP leader's remark was an ''insult'' to Sambhaji Maharaj. “The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) always stands against Hindus. Pawar has consistently made controversial statements. He has now made statements against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and insulted him. He should tender an apology or resign as the leader of opposition,” BJP MLA Devyani Pharande said during the agitation.

During a similar agitation in Ojhar town, a procession was taken out with Pawar's effigy on a donkey.

Office-bearers and activists of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena also joined the BJP's agitation.

Activists of the Shinde faction staged a 'jode maro' agitation at the party office and shouted slogans hailing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj and Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was captured and tortured to death on orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1689.

