JD(U)'s Uttar Pradesh unit to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in state

The Janata Dal (United) will join the Uttar Pradesh leg of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, the regional party said Monday.

The JD(U)'s Uttar Pradesh unit president Anoop Singh Patel will participate in the yatra once it enters the state on January 3, its spokesperson K C Tyagi said, noting the party's preeminent leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his support to the idea behind the exercise.

However, Kumar will not join the yatra. The Bihar chief minister, being projected by his party as a likely rallying point for the opposition unity against the BJP, is starting his own yatra in Bihar from January 5, Tyagi noted.

The Congress had sent an invite to his party's Uttar Pradesh unit for joining the yatra, Tyagi said, expressing hope that the programme will succeed in its stated objective of unifying the country amid ''division'' caused by the ruling BJP.

