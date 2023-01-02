Left Menu

BJP says "disgraceful" that woman constable harassed by DMK workers at TN event

A complaint was lodged by the woman constable at the Valasaravakkam Police Station on Sunday in this regard. However, the police is yet to register a case.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 16:42 IST
A woman police personnel was allegedly harassed by two DMK party's youth wing functionaries during a public meeting at the Virugambakkam area of Chennai on December 31. A complaint was lodged by the woman constable at the Valasaravakkam Police Station on Sunday in this regard. However, the police is yet to register a case.

Several top DMK leaders like MP Kanimozhi, Health Minister M.Subramaniam and MLA Prabhakar Raja were present at the meeting where this incident happened. The event was organised to mark '100 years of K Anbazhagan', former party General Secretary and Minister.

In her complaint, the woman constable mentioned that she was harassed by two DMK youth wing members named Praveen and Ekambaram during the event. However, when the policemen went to arrest the two, they were stopped by DMK members. The opposition BJP slammed the DMK for the "disgraceful" incident. BJP state President Annamalai took to Twitter and alleged that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting the two individuals accused of harassing the constable.

"Disgraceful state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. Governance is in deep slumber. Two DMK Youth wing functionaries molested a police constable on protection duty in a public meeting in which MP Smt KanimozhiDMK avargal participated. What's more disgusting is that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting those two individuals. @CMOTamilnadu, as usual, continues to be a silent spectator to this," tweeted Annamalai. (ANI)

