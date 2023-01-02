Left Menu

Woman's body dragged by car: Medical board to conduct autopsy; protests erupt in outer Delhi

Protests erupted in outer Delhis Sultanpuri Monday a day after a car hit a womans scooter and dragged her body for 12 kilometres with locals accusing the police of trying to cover up a rape case by treating it as an accident.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it the rarest of rare crime and demanded the strictest punishment for those behind the incident, while L-G V K Saxena said his head hung in shame over the inhuman crime.Police said a medical board has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem.

Protests erupted in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri Monday a day after a car hit a woman's scooter and dragged her body for 12 kilometres with locals accusing the police of trying to cover up a rape case by treating it as an accident.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it the ''rarest of rare crime'' and demanded the strictest punishment for those behind the incident, while L-G V K Saxena said his head hung in shame over the ''inhuman'' crime.

Police said a medical board has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem. Based on the post-mortem report, fresh charges could be added against the five accused arrested in connection with the case, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said at a press conference. The accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy.

Scores of protesters gathered outside the Sultanpuri Police Station on Monday and blocked traffic demanding punishment for those responsible for the woman's death. A person, who claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident, alleged the woman's body was dragged for over one-and-half hours.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has also surfaced on social media.

