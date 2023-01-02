Left Menu

Mortal remains of IPFT founder N C Debbarma consigned to flames

Later, he joined All India Radio AIR, Agartala as a programme executive in 1973 and went on to become its director.Debbarma floated IPFT in 2009 after his retirement as the director of All India Radio AIR, Agartala.He forged a political alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2018 assembly elections and toppled the Manik Sarkar-led Left Front government, which was in power for 25 years at a stretch.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 02-01-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 17:29 IST
Mortal remains of IPFT founder N C Debbarma consigned to flames
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) founder president N C Debbarma were consigned to flame at his ancestral village Uttar Maharanipur in Khowai district with full state honours in presence of his family members, relatives and well-wishers.

Thousands of villagers gathered at Uttar Maharanipur, a tribal-dominated hamlet of the district to pay their last tributes to Debbarma who was Tripura's Revenue and Forest minister.

A gun salute was given at the time of the funeral.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Debbarma were taken to the state Assembly and Civil Secretariat where Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues offered floral tributes to the departed leader.

Debbarma died on Sunday died following a massive cerebral stroke.

Born in a farmer's family in January 1941, Debbarma joined the Food department as a technical assistant after completing graduation from MBB College. Later, he joined All India Radio (AIR), Agartala as a programme executive in 1973 and went on to become its director.

Debbarma floated IPFT in 2009 after his retirement as the director of All India Radio (AIR), Agartala.

He forged a political alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2018 assembly elections and toppled the Manik Sarkar-led Left Front government, which was in power for 25 years at a stretch. The IPFT, under his leadership, won eight of the nine ST-reserved constituencies in the last assembly election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023