Mortal remains of IPFT founder N C Debbarma consigned to flames

The mortal remains of Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) founder president N C Debbarma were consigned to flame at his ancestral village Uttar Maharanipur in Khowai district with full state honours in presence of his family members, relatives and well-wishers.

Thousands of villagers gathered at Uttar Maharanipur, a tribal-dominated hamlet of the district to pay their last tributes to Debbarma who was Tripura's Revenue and Forest minister.

A gun salute was given at the time of the funeral.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Debbarma were taken to the state Assembly and Civil Secretariat where Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues offered floral tributes to the departed leader.

Debbarma died on Sunday died following a massive cerebral stroke.

Born in a farmer's family in January 1941, Debbarma joined the Food department as a technical assistant after completing graduation from MBB College. Later, he joined All India Radio (AIR), Agartala as a programme executive in 1973 and went on to become its director.

Debbarma floated IPFT in 2009 after his retirement as the director of All India Radio (AIR), Agartala.

He forged a political alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2018 assembly elections and toppled the Manik Sarkar-led Left Front government, which was in power for 25 years at a stretch. The IPFT, under his leadership, won eight of the nine ST-reserved constituencies in the last assembly election.

