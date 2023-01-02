Bombshell found near Punjab, Haryana CMs' homes

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot after reports that a bombshell was found a few hundred metres away from the official residences of Punjab and Haryana chief ministers here on Monday, police said. The bombshell was reportedly found on the Nayagaon-Kansal road, which is about 500-700 metres from the residences of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar.

Further details are awaited.

