Brazil environment minister says priority is EU-Mercosur deal

Brazil's new Environment Minister Marina Silva said on Monday that her most important task would be "fixing issues" that are obstructing the trade deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur bloc.

Negotiations of the trade pact were completed in 2019, but concerns about environmental backsliding under Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro saw approval of the deal blocked by some EU member states.

