Madhav Kumar Nepal rules out possibility to join CPN-Maoist Center govt

Former Nepal Prime Minister and CPN (Unified Socialist) chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal on Monday refused to join the CPN (Maoist Center)-led government led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' According to MyRepublica newspaper, Nepal held a meeting on Monday in which he said CPN (Unified Socialist) will move ahead in line with the interests of the nation and its people.

The party is doing well in the current political scenario and it is not in favour of confronting or accusing anyone, Nepal said.

He asked the party members to understand the need for the formation of a new political party as their efforts to solve the problems by staying within the party failed after former prime minister KP Oli dissolved parliament in 2021.

The party will also make an objective review of the latest political development in the country, he said. In the new House of Representatives, CPN (Unified Socialist) has 10 seats, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) has four, and Rastriya Janamorcha and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party have one seat each. There are five independent members in the lower house.

To elect 275 members for the House of Representatives (HoR), general elections were held in Nepal on November 20, results for which were announced on December 14.

Sher Bahadur Deuba-led Nepali Congress emerged as the largest party with 89 seats in the HoR while CPN-UML and CPN-MC secured 78 and 32 seats, respectively. No party had won the 138 seats required to form a government. On December 26, ''Prachanda'' was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal for the third time, a day after the former guerrilla leader dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre chairman was appointed as the country's new prime minister on December 25 after he submitted a letter to President Bidya Devi Bhandari showing the support of 169 members in the 275-member House of Representatives.

