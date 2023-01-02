PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan on birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Nair Service Society NSS founder and social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary and said his contribution to social reform and his service motivate several people.Tributes to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary. His contribution to social reform and his service motivate several people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Nair Service Society (NSS) founder and social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary and said his contribution to social reform and his service motivate several people.
''Tributes to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary. His contribution to social reform and his service motivate several people. He was also widely respected for his efforts to further rural development and made a great contribution to India's freedom movement,'' Modi said.
Mannam Jayanthi is held on January 2 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Padmanabhan.
