Ukraine expects first 2023 EU macrofinancial aid tranche in January

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was waiting for 2023's first tranche of European Union (EU) macrofinancial aid in January after speaking to European Comission head Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.

Writing on Twitter, Zelenskiy thanked von der Leyen for her support and said the two leaders coordinated steps on a Ukraine-EU summit.

