See if there were lapses on part of police in Kanjhawala incident: Delhi LG to Police Commissioner

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday directed the Police Commissioner to ''strictly ensure'' if there were any ''lapses ''on part of the police in the gruesome Kanjhawala incident in which a woman was killed after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged for 10-12 kilometres in outer part of the city.

He instructed the city police chief to ensure that the accused were treated as per the law irrespective of their socio-economic position or political affiliation, LG office sources said.

They also said the Lt Governor asked the officers to see if anyone of the victim’s family could be provided with a government job.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that one of the five accused arrested in connection with the incident belonged to the BJP. The party leaders and volunteers also staged a protest outside the LG office here.

Saxena condemned the incident and said his head hung in shame over the ''inhuman crime”.

''In his meeting with the Police Commissioner, the LG also asked him to ascertain whether there was any lapse on part of the police and directed that responsibility be fixed for any lapse or laxity on part of the police,'' the sources at LG office said.

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around 10-12 kilometres from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Five men travelling in the car have been arrested, he said.

''My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators.

''Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into,'' Saxena tweeted Sunday night.

The LG office sources said Saxena is keeping a tab on the situation on a ''real-time basis'' and has asked the authorities to keep him abreast of the autopsy report of the victim and its corroboration with the findings of the police investigation.

The LG has also cautioned against opportunistic scavenging and urged people to work towards a more sensitive society.

''Even as every possible support/help and beyond to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let's together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society,'' he said in a tweet.

In his meeting with the police commissioner, the LG reiterated his direction that every angle and aspect of the case be looked into and the strictest possible sections of IPC be invoked against the accused, the sources said.

