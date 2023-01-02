Left Menu

Rarest of rare crimes, accused should be hanged: Delhi CM on woman's body dragged by car

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday termed the incident of a womans body being dragged for nearly 12 kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter a rarest of rare crimes and demanded capital punishment for the accused, no matter how influential they may be.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:23 IST
Rarest of rare crimes, accused should be hanged: Delhi CM on woman's body dragged by car
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday termed the incident of a woman's body being dragged for nearly 12 kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter a ''rarest of rare crimes'' and demanded capital punishment for the accused, no matter how influential they may be. He also urged Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to take ''exemplary action'' against the accused.

''I fail to understand in which direction our society is going. How can some boys drag a girl for several kilometres in their car and she dies without the police noticing? I hope and appeal that no matter how influential the accused are, they should be punished severely,'' he told reporters at a ceremony to flag off 50 electric buses.

Describing it as an ''extremely shameful'' incident, he said, ''This comes under the category of rarest of rare crimes. Such people should be given capital punishment. This can happen to anyone's sister, daughter or daughter-in-law. The accused in this case may be associated with highly-placed politicians, but all of us together should make an effort to ensure that they get the harshest punishment.'' Later in the day, Kejriwal said he has spoken to Saxena about the incident.

''Spoke to Hon’ble LG on Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) should be slapped against them. No leniency should be shown even if they have high political connections. He assured that he will take strong action,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, Kejriwal demanded justice for the 20-year-old woman.

''What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely,'' Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said in a tweet in Hindi.

The 20-year-old woman died after her scooty was hit by a car and her body was dragged for 12 kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday. According to police, five men travelling in the car have been arrested. Police said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged around.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023