Updated: 02-01-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 20:11 IST
Nadda to visit Bihar on Tuesday
BJP president JP Nadda will visit Bihar on Tuesday to take stock of the party's organisation as it prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This will be Nadda's first visit to the state after Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) ditched the BJP to form a government with the RJD and Congress.

Nadda will land at Patna airport around 11 am, and go to Vaishali district's Goraul block by road to address a meeting of party workers at 12.30 pm, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said.

He would then visit Harihar Nath temple in Sonepur before returning to Patna.

He is expected to chair a meeting with state BJP leaders in the evening before leaving for Delhi.

''All preparations related to the visit have been made,'' Jaiswal said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the Congress claimed that Nadda's visit would not make any difference.

''The BJP will face a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in the state. In fact, BJP is scared of the Bharat Jodo Yatra's success,'' state Congress president Akhilesh Singh said.

