Need to highlight minority verdict in SC judgment on demonetisation: CPI

CPI General Secretary D Raja on Monday said citizens should give due consideration to the ''dissent judgment'' in the Supreme Court's verdict on demonetisation, as it has questioned certain basic issues over the policy decision.

Parliament was not given the opportunity to discuss the pros and cons of the demonetisation policy when it was announced ''surprisingly'' and ''suddenly'' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2016, he told reporters here.

''The majority upheld the demonetisation but a dissent has been recorded. The dissent judgment has questioned certain basic issues and our citizens need to give due consideration to the dissent judgment also. Why I am saying this? Parliament is supreme in our democracy,'' the former Rajya Sabha member said.

''When the demonetisation policy was announced by Prime Minister, surprisingly, suddenly, midnight, Parliament was not consulted. Parliament was not given the opportunity to discuss its pros and cons,'' the Communist leader added.

Claiming that nothing could be achieved on the objectives for demonetisation as stated by the Prime Minister, he wondered as to what happened with regard to bringing back black money, counterfeit currency and terror funding.

The government has not said anything in Parliament and it is not ready to place a White Paper explaining everything in Parliament, he said.

Demonetisation has proved to be ''horrific'' for the common people, he added.

Even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is an independent body to manage the monetary system of the country, was ''not given the authority to decide upon the policy'', he alleged.

The Prime Minister decided to go ahead with demonetisation and imposed it on RBI to implement these policies, the CPI leader claimed.

The Supreme Court in a 4:1 majority verdict on Monday upheld the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise the Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes, saying the decision-making process was not flawed.

Observing that the decision being the executive's economic policy cannot be reversed, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer said there has to be great restraint in matters of economic policy and the court cannot supplant the wisdom of the executive by a judicial review of its decision.

Justice B V Nagarathna dissented from the majority judgment on the point of the Centre's powers under the RBI Act, and said the scrapping of high-value currency notes had to be done through legislation and not through a notification.

On the topic of simultaneous elections to the parliament and state assemblies, CPI leader Raja said his party has recently received a letter from the Law Commission asking for its views.

The concept of ''one nation-one election'' is the ''politics and understanding of BJP-RSS combine'' and the idea is impractical in view of the country's multi-party democracy in which the states have elected assemblies, he said.

Recalling that a query was once posed to B R Ambedkar that questions would arise about stability of governments if elections are held frequently, he said the country's first Law Minister replied that a responsible government should be preferred instead of a stable one, he said.

''Modi government is not a responsible government. Modi government will have to go,'' Raja said.

The party general secretary said the Election Commission has sent out a letter to all political parties to discuss a mechanism to allow migrant labourers to vote in elections.

The CPI has been demanding comprehensive electoral reforms as the present electoral system is not free and fair as desired, he said.

BJP has amassed huge funds taking advantage of the system of electoral bonds, he alleged.

The Indrajit Gupta Committee had proposed state funding of elections to provide a level-playing field to all parties but that is not being discussed, Raja pointed out.

He reiterated his party's view that all secular, democratic parties should come together and ''work out a proper electoral strategy to defeat BJP and its allies'' in the ''interest of the country''.

The political parties at the national level and at regional level should be accommodative considering the balance of political forces in every state to work out an electoral strategy to defeat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said.

While formulating an electoral strategy, there should not be any division among the secular, democratic opposition parties, he said.

His party would interact with other parties in the coming days and try to work out a common strategy to defeat the BJP and its allies, Raja added.

