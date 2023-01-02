Left Menu

Ensure benefits of Punjab govt schemes reach people: Mann to officials

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked officers to work hard to ensure that the benefits of the Punjab governments development-oriented schemes trickle down to the grassroots level, an official statement said.Mann said this during an interaction with IAS and IPS officers who called on him at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat- I.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-01-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 20:37 IST
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked officers to work hard to ensure that the benefits of the Punjab government's development-oriented schemes trickle down to the grassroots level, an official statement said.

Mann said this during an interaction with IAS and IPS officers who called on him at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat- I. The chief minister also extended New Year greetings to them, it said.

He asked the officers to accord top priority to public welfare work. The chief minister said the officers should work hard to make sure that the underprivileged and weaker strata of society can avail the benefits of the state government's policies.

Providing good governance and clean administration to the people is the top priority of the state government, he added.

Describing the IAS and IPS officers as the backbone of the state government, Mann exhorted them to perform their duty diligently and meticulously to ensure Punjab's progress and prosperity of its people.

The time has come when all should make concerted efforts to restore the pristine glory of the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

