RSS chief attends national coordination meet in Goa on first day: sources
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday attended the Sangh's national coordination meeting in Goa on the first day, sources said. Bhagwat arrived in the coastal state this afternoon and travelled to Nagueshi village in North Goa, 30 km away from Panaji, to attend the meeting. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will participate in the six-day conclave along with B L Santosh, national general secretary of BJP, Sangh sources said.
All-India office bearers of the RSS, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad will also attend.
According to sources, Bhagwat may meet prominent businessmen, artists, writers, social activists and others as a part of the Sangh's outreach program during his stay in Goa.
The Sangh might review the progress on the issues discussed during the All India Executive meet held in Raipur last September, they added.
