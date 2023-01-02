Left Menu

Identify influencers on every page of voters' list: CM Bommai to BJP workers

Aimed at mobilising support in favour of the ruling BJP ahead of the Assembly elections by April-May, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asked partys booth workers to identify influencers on every page of the voters list.He was speaking at the launch of the BJPs Booth Vijaya campaign, a 10-day drive in which booth-level workers will go door-to-door, at Vasanthnagar ward in the Shivajinagar constituency here, which is currently held by Congress Rizwan Arshad.In every ward, you must hold meetings with key voters who can influence others.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-01-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 21:03 IST
Identify influencers on every page of voters' list: CM Bommai to BJP workers
  • Country:
  • India

Aimed at mobilising support in favour of the ruling BJP ahead of the Assembly elections by April-May, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asked party's booth workers to identify influencers on every page of the voters' list.

He was speaking at the launch of the BJP's 'Booth Vijaya' campaign, a 10-day drive in which booth-level workers will go door-to-door, at Vasanthnagar ward in the Shivajinagar constituency here, which is currently held by Congress' Rizwan Arshad.

''In every ward, you must hold meetings with key voters who can influence others. At the booth-level, form a committee of 100 such influencers. In every booth, we must have a forum comprising SC, ST, OBC, women and youth,'' Bommai said.

Noting that page committees should be constituted, he said while there are 'Page Pramukhs' already, the page committees which will be constituted should have 25 members, including influencers.

BJP, which aims to come back to power in the State, has set a target of winning at least 150 out of total 224 seats in the legislative Assembly.

Asking booth workers to visit households five times before elections and communicate to them about pro-people programmes of the BJP government and the alleged anti-people policies of the Congress, the Chief Minister said, ''If you do this, then the BJP's flag can fly in constituencies like Shivajinagar (where BJP has lost in the last couple of elections).''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023