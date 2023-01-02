Identify influencers on every page of voters' list: CM Bommai to BJP workers

Aimed at mobilising support in favour of the ruling BJP ahead of the Assembly elections by April-May, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asked party's booth workers to identify influencers on every page of the voters' list.

He was speaking at the launch of the BJP's 'Booth Vijaya' campaign, a 10-day drive in which booth-level workers will go door-to-door, at Vasanthnagar ward in the Shivajinagar constituency here, which is currently held by Congress' Rizwan Arshad.

''In every ward, you must hold meetings with key voters who can influence others. At the booth-level, form a committee of 100 such influencers. In every booth, we must have a forum comprising SC, ST, OBC, women and youth,'' Bommai said.

Noting that page committees should be constituted, he said while there are 'Page Pramukhs' already, the page committees which will be constituted should have 25 members, including influencers.

BJP, which aims to come back to power in the State, has set a target of winning at least 150 out of total 224 seats in the legislative Assembly.

Asking booth workers to visit households five times before elections and communicate to them about pro-people programmes of the BJP government and the alleged anti-people policies of the Congress, the Chief Minister said, ''If you do this, then the BJP's flag can fly in constituencies like Shivajinagar (where BJP has lost in the last couple of elections).''

