TMC's new outreach programme attempt to cover up govt's mismanagement: Adhir

Hitting out at the TMC, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday alleged that the TMC launched the 'Didir Suraksha Kavach' outreach programme ahead of the panchayat elections to cover up the state government's mismanagement.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress office here, he also questioned the 'Didi Ke Bolo' programme of the TMC, and the 'Duare Sarkar' scheme of the state government.

''They had launched 'Didi Ke Bolo' and 'Duare Sarkar' among several other programmes. What happened to those? This new scheme is an excuse to cover up the wounds of the people caused by the mismanagement of the TMC government,'' he claimed.

He said the mismanagement has also affected the state's economy and employment opportunities.

''Look at the situation. Everyday, we are seeing killings, violence, loot and rapes in West Bengal,'' he alleged.

''It's mismanagement everywhere. The per person debt in this country under the BJP's rule is Rs 1 lakh, while in West Bengal it is Rs 55,000-65,000. Corruption is highest in the states ruled by BJP, and the one where TMC is in power -- be it UP or West Bengal,'' Chowdhury alleged.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said whatever Chowdhury said about the 'Didir Suraksha Kavach' programme is also applicable to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

''If this scheme is an attempt to cover up the wounds, then what's their Bharat Jodo Yatra?'' he told PTI.

Under the ''Didir Suraksha Kavach'' (Didi’s Protective Shield) initiative, around 3.5 lakh TMC workers will reach out to about 10 crore people of the state in 60 days starting January 11.

