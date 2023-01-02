Left Menu

Adi Shankaracharya was advocate of a "cruel caste system, claims Kerala Minister, stokes row

Kerala Minister and Communist leader MB Rajesh stoked a controversy when he claimed that Hindu Vedic philosopher Adi Shankaracharya was an advocate and spokesperson of a "cruel caste system".

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 21:28 IST
Adi Shankaracharya was advocate of a "cruel caste system, claims Kerala Minister, stokes row
Kerala Minister MB Rajesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Minister and Communist leader MB Rajesh stoked a controversy when he claimed that Hindu Vedic philosopher Adi Shankaracharya was an advocate and spokesperson of a "cruel caste system". The Minister drew a parallel between Shankaracharya and Sree Narayana Gurudeva and said that Narayana criticised Shankaracharya and is an 'acharya' in Kerala.

Speaking at a programme of Varkala Sivagiri Mutt, Rajesh said, "If Kerala has an acharya, it's Sree Narayana guru and not Adi Shankaracharya. Shankaracharya was an advocate of the cruel caste system that is based on Manusmriti. Sree Narayana guru worked to weed out the caste system. Shankaracharya has not only supported the caste system but has also been its spokesperson." Rajesh also said that Sree Narayana Guru has criticised Shankaracharya, who supported the caste system.

Citing Narayana, the Minister said that Shankaracharya is responsible for the caste system being entrenched in society. "Now there are some interpretations that after Shankaracharya it's Sree Narayana guru. No. Guru is someone who has criticised Shankaracharya. Sree Narayana guru has said that the caste system has engulfed people and Shankaracharya is also responsible for that," he claimed.

Meanwhile, MoS V Muraleedharan in a statement said that Adi Shankaracharya and Sree Narayana Gurudeva belonged to the same Indian lineage and have put forward the same vision. "MB Rajesh tried to create division in Hinduism," Muraleedharan said.

"This false propaganda is a cunning trick of the CPM to win the votes of a section by creating a sawarna-avarna mentality. The efforts to insult Shankaracharya will be dismissed with the contempt they deserve," the Minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023