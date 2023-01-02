Congress plenary session in Raipur from Feb 24 to 26

The Congress on Monday said a three-day plenary session of the party would be held in Raipur in Chhattisgarh from February 24 to 26.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Organisation K C Venugopal said the election to the Congress Working Committee will also be held along with the plenary session, as per the party's constitution.

''We had a democratic election and the Congress President was elected through a transparent and democratic way. As per tradition, we already announced the plenary session of the party in the last leg of February at Raipur. ''Now, AICC has decided that the 85th plenary session of Indian National Congress will be held on February 24, 25 and 26 in Raipur,'' Venugopal told reporters.

He said during the three-day session, the major issues that will be debated are political, economic, international affairs, farmers and agricultural, social justice and empowerment, youth education and employment. The party will formulate its strategy on these issues and will come out with resolutions during the session, Venugopal said.

''As per the (party's) constitution, Congress Working Committee election will also be held along with the plenary session,'' the Congress leader said.

The Congress president's election will be ratified at the plenary session by all the 9,900-odd Pradesh Congress Committee delegates.

