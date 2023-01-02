Left Menu

Ahmedabad-Delhi Sampark Kranti to be renamed Akshardham Express: Railway Minister

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-01-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 22:06 IST
Ahmedabad-Delhi Sampark Kranti to be renamed Akshardham Express: Railway Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the Sampark Kranti Express train between Ahmedabad and Delhi will be renamed as Akshardham Express as a tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

He made the announcement as part of the month-long Pramukh Swami centenary celebrations of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect, which was launched on December 14 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and current BAPS chief Mahant Swami Maharaj.

''As a tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the Sampark Kranti Express connecting Delhi and Ahmedabad will soon be renamed as Akshardham Express,'' Vaishnaw told reporters at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar that has been set up over 600 acres on the outskirts of the city.

Vaishnaw took the blessings of current BAPS chief Mahant Swami Maharaj and lauded the sect's humanitarian work.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was born on December 7, 1921 and became chief of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect in 1950. He died on August 13, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023