Left Menu

Jaishankar holds talks with Foreign Ministers of Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and Austria

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 02-01-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 22:13 IST
Jaishankar holds talks with Foreign Ministers of Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and Austria
  • Country:
  • Austria

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with the Foreign Ministers of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, and Austria in the Slavkov format on regional and global issues of mutual interests.

''Very useful meeting in the Slavkov format with Foreign Ministers Alexander Schallenberg of Austria, Jan Lipavsky of Czech Republic and Rastislav Kacer of Slovak Republic. Conversed about India-EU relations, our neighbourhoods, Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''The openness of our discussions reflected the comfort of our relationship,'' said the minister, who arrived here from Cyprus on the second leg of his two-nation tour.

The Slavkov or Austerlitz format, created in 2015, is a cooperation format between Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

On the sidelines of the Slavkov format, Jaishankar separately met with Foreign Minister Lipavsky of Czech Republic.

''Discussed further intensification of our bilateral partnership and expanding multilateral cooperation,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

This is the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years, and it takes place against the backdrop of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023