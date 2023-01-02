Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 22:38 IST
P K Mishra condoles death of Manjula Subramaniyam
P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, on Monday condoled the death of former IAS officer Manjula Subramaniyam following health complications.

The 1972-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer was the state's first woman chief secretary, when she served under the then chief minister Narendra Modi.

Condoling her demise, Mishra said she was his batchmate and a close friend.

He described Manjula as ''one of the brightest, most dedicated and highly conscientious officers''. Mishra recalled how she served in Gujarat in various capacities including as DDO Jamnagar, Collector Amreli and Junagadh and as additional chief secretary of various departments and the chief secretary.

In between, she also worked in the Centre in the Ministry of Commerce and the Prime Minister's Office.

