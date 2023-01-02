Uddhav Thackeray 'backstabbed' BJP, but got befitting reply: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday alleged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray ''backstabbed'' the BJP and compromised with his ideology for the sake of power but got a befitting reply as a new government is now in place in the state.

Nadda was referring to Thackeray snapping ties with BJP and joining hands with NCP and Congress in November 2019 post the Maharashtra Assembly elections and becoming the chief minister.

Nadda addressed two rallies in Chandrapur and Aurangabad as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's plan to win 18 ''difficult'' seats in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to a party leader.

Taking a dig at Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Nadda said while BJP is bringing ''digital cleanliness'' in politics with 'JAM' (Jandhan-Aadhaar-Mobile), the MVA is another 'JAM' which implies ''jointly acquiring money''.

He also referred to the BJP as 'DBT', facilitating ''direct benefit transfer'' (to people), and claimed the MVA was into ''dealership-brokerage-transfer''.

''The previous government was working on dealership, brokerage and transfer,'' he added.

Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered women and farmers in the country with several welfare schemes.

Targetting Uddhav Thackeray, who headed the MVA government before it was toppled by Eknath Shinde last June, Nadda said it was clearly mentioned during (the 2019) polls that ''Delhi mein Narendra...Maharashtra mein Devendra'' and the Shiv Sena gave consent to it at that time.

But, when the election results came out, they (Sena and Thackeray) ''backstabbed us'' for becoming the chief minister, the BJP president said.

One should understand that in politics, power goes only towards the truth, he said, adding that the ''unnatural alliance'' (MVA) did not last long.

''Thackeray for the greed of power backstabbed the BJP and supported those against whom the former RSS sarsanghchalak Balasaheb Deoras had fought for the entire life,'' Nadda said.

He asked BJP workers whether such people should be forgiven.

Thackeray compromised with his ideology for the sake of power and his government stopped the Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi programmes, he claimed.

Nadda further said Thackeray hurt the cultural sentiments of Maharashtra and stood with people who refused to understand the importance of the Indian culture in politics.

But, they have got a ''befitting reply'' for everyone to see and a new government has been formed under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, he said.

Nadda also targeted Thackeray over the incident of the alleged lynching of three persons in Palghar district in April 2020.

''Uddhav, the son of Hindu Samrat (Sena founder Bal Thackeray), took a step back by not handing over the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation under pressure from the Congress and NCP,'' he said.

Further targeting the MVA, he claimed ''three shops of corruption'' had opened in Maharashtra, an apparent reference to MVA constituents Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress.

Nadda said he would strengthen the BJP from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (north to south) and from Kutch to Cuttack (west to east), but it will start from Chandrapur district.

He also offered prayers at the Mahakali temple in Chandrapur and later at a dargah.

Speaking in Aurangabad, Nadda said the government is thinking for the weaker sections of society.

''The schemes launched by the Central government are strengthening the country. These schemes are for the benefit of the weaker sections of society. When the world is facing an economic crisis, India is becoming the world's fifth biggest economy,'' he added.

Nadda's rallies were part of the BJP's national target to wrest as many as 160 Lok Sabha seats the party had failed to win earlier but hopes to bring a turnaround in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources had said.

In Maharashtra, the saffron party has identified 18 ''difficult'' constituencies.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP failed to retain the Chandrapur constituency which was won by Congress, the only seat the Grand Old Party currently holds in Maharashtra which sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha.

The BJP won 23 of the 25 LS seats (out of the total 48) it contested in Maharashtra in 2019, while the party's then ally Shiv Sena bagged 18.

For a long time, the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency was represented by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

In 2019, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) wrested the Aurangabad seat from Shiv Sena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)