Left Menu

Chandrbabu Naidu should stop holding public meetings, Prajasanthi Party Chief KA Paul

Prajasanthi Party chief KA Paul on Monday said Telugu Desham Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu should stop conducting public meetings in the light of the stempede incidents.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 22:49 IST
Chandrbabu Naidu should stop holding public meetings, Prajasanthi Party Chief KA Paul
A visual from the site of the second stampede incident in Guntur on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prajasanthi Party chief KA Paul on Monday said Telugu Desham Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu should stop conducting public meetings in the light of the stempede incidents. Visiting the victims of the latest incident in Guntur at a government hospital on Monday, Paul enquired about their recovery.

"Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is destroying Andhra Pradesh and playing with the lives of the poor," he said. Three people were killed and several others injured in a stampede during the TDP chief's public meeting at Guntur on Sunday, police said.

This was the second such incident in the last four days. In the earlier incident in Nellore, eight persons were killed. "Chandrababu is conducting unauthorised meetings. He was the (undivided) Andhra CM for 14 years? What did he do for the state? He saddled the state with debts. The present (Telangana) CM (Jagan Mohan Reddy) is following on the same path," Paul claimed.

He also announced that he will move the high court to stop Naidu from holding public meetings.\ He also assured that his party would extend all help to the kin of the victims.

Following the Nellore incident, Naidu had announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023