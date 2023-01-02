Ram temple chief priest wishes Rahul Gandhi success for Bharat Jodo Yatra

A day before Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' is set to enter Uttar Pradesh, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple here on Monday wished that the blessings of Lord Rama be always upon the Congress leader.

In a letter to Gandhi, the chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das extended his support to the former Congress chief over his move to unite the country.

''I hope and pray that the mission for which you are fighting may get success. I bless you for your long life,'' the letter stated.

''You are working for the noble cause that is 'sarvajan hitay sarvjan sukhaay' in the interest of people and for the happiness of the people. I wish the blessings of Lord Rama be upon you always,” it added.

