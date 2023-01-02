Left Menu

Ex-Punjab minister's absconding PA surrenders in foodgrain transportation tender scam

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-01-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 23:55 IST
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday said it has arrested absconding accused Inderjit Singh Indi in the multi-crore foodgrain transportation tender scam after he surrendered in its office in Ludhiana.

A spokesperson of the Bureau said Indi was “working as a private personal assistant” of former food and civil supplies minister of Punjab Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

''The Vigilance Bureau on 24-08-2022 received secret information that after arrest of Bharat Bhushan Ashu, accused Inderjit Indi had received a bag containing jewellery, documents etc from an unknown person who brought it from Ashu's house on 22-08-2022.

“After taking this bag, Indi had left for unknown place to hide it. After verification, the scene was found captured in CCTV cameras. Accordingly, Indi was nominated as an accused on 26-08-2023,'' the spokesperson said.

He added that further investigation in the case was underway.

The Vigilance Bureau had on August 22 arrested Congress leader and former food and civil supplies minister Ashu in Ludhiana in an alleged scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the previous Congress regime Contractor Telu Ram, commission agent Krishan Lal and some others were also booked in this case.

