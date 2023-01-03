Left Menu

BJP gen secy B L Santosh on 2-day UP visit, asks party workers to ensure victory in MLC, civic polls

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-01-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 00:29 IST
BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh on Monday asked party members in Uttar Pradesh to work with determination to ensure victory in elections to the Legislative Council and municipal bodies in the state.

Santosh, who arrived here on a two-day visit, stressed on the expansion of the organisation, a party release issued here said.

In the meetings with the party's state office-bearers, regional presidents, district chiefs and district in-charges at the BJP state headquarters here, he said work has to be done with the determination to ensure the victory of the party in the coming elections to the Legislative Council and municipal bodies.

Elections to five seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (three graduate and two teacher constituencies) will be held on January 30.

The BJP leader also asked partymen to make 'strong mandals and strong booths' as the basis of their work, the release said.

Fulfilling the resolutions made in its manifesto, the BJP government is working for the economic and social progress of people through public welfare schemes and decisions, he said.

''It is our duty that the schemes of the BJP government get publicity and and the benefits of the schemes reach every needy section of the society,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

