Left Menu

General Bajwa called me playboy during our last meeting: Imran Khan

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that these audio clips are genuine and similarly video clips of Khan might be out in coming days. In a meeting with Gen Bajwa in August 2022, he told me that he had audios and videos of my party men.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 03-01-2023 01:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 01:06 IST
General Bajwa called me playboy during our last meeting: Imran Khan
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has said that retired Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called him a "playboy" during their last meeting before his ouster from the Constitutional position last year through a no-confidence motion. In his interaction with media persons on Monday at his Lahore's residence, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman talked about 'dirty audios' purportedly connected with him.

"What message we are giving to our youth through dirty audios and videos," he said and indirectly blamed the powerful establishment for recording such audios. Recently three purported audio clips believed to be of Khan got leaked. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that these audio clips are genuine and similarly video clips of Khan might be out in coming days. "In a meeting with Gen Bajwa in August 2022, he told me that he had audios and videos of my party men. He also reminded me that I was a 'playboy'. I told him…yes, I was (a playboy) in the past and I never claimed that I am an angel," Khan said, adding that he had suspected that Bajwa made up his mind to oust him from power. "I came to know that he was carefully playing a double game … and make Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister. Bajwa stabbed in my back," Khan said and claimed Bajwa's 'set-up' in the military is still active to stop him from returning to power. Khan, 70, who suffered bullet injuries in his leg during a rally in Punjab province in November last year, regretted granting extension to Gen Bawja. "It was my great mistake to grant extension to Gen Bajwa. Bajwa started showing his 'true colour' after getting extension and eventually conspired against my government on the issue of accountability," he lambasted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections; Cholera deaths surge in Malawi, keeping schools closed and more

Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023