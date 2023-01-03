Left Menu

US not discussing joint nuclear exercises with S Korea, says President Biden

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2023 06:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 06:33 IST
US not discussing joint nuclear exercises with S Korea, says President Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, President Joe Biden said Monday.

“No,” Biden said when a reporter asked him if he was discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea right now. Biden arrived at the White House from his New Year vacation Monday night.

With his negative response, Biden rejected a proposal in this regard by his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol.

''The nuclear weapons belong to the United States, but planning, information sharing, exercises and training should be jointly conducted by South Korea and the United States,'' Yoon told The Chosun Ilbo newspaper in an interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023