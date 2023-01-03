US not discussing joint nuclear exercises with S Korea, says President Biden
- Country:
- United States
The United States is not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, President Joe Biden said Monday.
“No,” Biden said when a reporter asked him if he was discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea right now. Biden arrived at the White House from his New Year vacation Monday night.
With his negative response, Biden rejected a proposal in this regard by his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol.
''The nuclear weapons belong to the United States, but planning, information sharing, exercises and training should be jointly conducted by South Korea and the United States,'' Yoon told The Chosun Ilbo newspaper in an interview.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BD, VHP ask police not allow New Year revelry
The HR-Tech leader Zimyo launches its Christmas & New Year sale
French train guards to go ahead with Christmas, New Year strike -union
PM Rishi Sunak reaffirms UK defensive support to Ukraine for new year
Assam CM asks DCs, SPs to enforce road safety rules ahead of New Year celebrations