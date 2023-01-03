Nadda to visit Bihar, address party workers in Vaishali on Tuesday
BJP president J P Nadda will visit Bihar on Tuesday to take stock of the partys organisation as it prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.This will be Naddas first visit to the state after the Nitish Kumar-led JDU ditched the BJP to form a government with the RJD and Congress.
- Country:
- India
BJP president J P Nadda will visit Bihar on Tuesday to take stock of the party's organisation as it prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.
This will be Nadda's first visit to the state after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) ditched the BJP to form a government with the RJD and Congress. Nadda will land at Patna airport around 11.30 am and go by road to Goraul block in Vaishali district, where he will address party workers around 12.30 pm, he said.
The BJP president will then visit Harihar Nath temple in Sonepur before returning to Patna. He is expected to chair a meeting with state BJP leaders in the evening before leaving for Delhi, Jaiswal added.
Jaiswal will receive the BJP president at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna , while scores of party workers will line up along the roads outside the premises with party flags to welcome Nadda.
Taking a dig at the BJP, the Congress state president Akhilesh Singh said, ''Nadda's visit would not make any difference. The BJP will face a humiliating defeat in the next Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in the state. In fact, the saffron party is scared by the Bharat Jodo Yatra's success.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bihar bridge built using Rs 13 cr collapses in Begusarai, no casualties reported
Bedlam continues in Bihar Assembly over hooch tragedy on final day of session
RJD MP Manoj Jha moves Suspension of Business notice to discuss grant of 'Special Status' to Bihar
MS Dhoni backed Shaka Harry to be the first plant-based meat brand to open an experience outlet at Bengaluru International Airport
"Khajurbani victims got Rs 4L, why not Saran's...?": Sushil Modi clams Nitish Kumar