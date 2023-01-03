Nadda to visit Bihar, address party workers in Vaishali on Tuesday

Left Menu

BJP president J P Nadda will visit Bihar on Tuesday to take stock of the partys organisation as it prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.This will be Naddas first visit to the state after the Nitish Kumar-led JDU ditched the BJP to form a government with the RJD and Congress.

BJP president J P Nadda will visit Bihar on Tuesday to take stock of the party's organisation as it prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.

This will be Nadda's first visit to the state after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) ditched the BJP to form a government with the RJD and Congress. Nadda will land at Patna airport around 11.30 am and go by road to Goraul block in Vaishali district, where he will address party workers around 12.30 pm, he said.

The BJP president will then visit Harihar Nath temple in Sonepur before returning to Patna. He is expected to chair a meeting with state BJP leaders in the evening before leaving for Delhi, Jaiswal added.

Jaiswal will receive the BJP president at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna , while scores of party workers will line up along the roads outside the premises with party flags to welcome Nadda.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the Congress state president Akhilesh Singh said, ''Nadda's visit would not make any difference. The BJP will face a humiliating defeat in the next Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in the state. In fact, the saffron party is scared by the Bharat Jodo Yatra's success.''

