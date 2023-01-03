Left Menu

Ram Janmabhoomi temple priest extends support to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Das reportedly though keen "to participate in the journey" could not due to health reasons, so he gave his moral support to this journey through the letter, and the priest even termed the yatra to be right and timely, "comparable to the 'Dandi Yatra' taken out by Gandhi ji", a Congress party spokesperson said.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 09:58 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, has written a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extending his support for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. In the letter dated December 31, 2022, Das wished that the blessings of Lord Ram be always upon the Congress leader. The letter has been trending on social media platforms.

In the letter, Das prayed for the success of the campaign (Bharat Jodo Yatra) that is being run to connect the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He also wished Rahul Gandhi success in his work undertaken in the country's interest. He prayed for the Congress leader's good health and long life.

Das also quoted a dictum from the Rigveda in Sanskrit 'Sarvajan Sukhay Sarvajan Hitay', which translates to "for the happiness of the many, for the welfare of the many". Confirming the letter, Sunil Krishna Gautam, district spokesperson of Congress Party Ayodhya said, "In support of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' being taken out by Rahul Gandhi throughout the country, our venerable Saint Satyendra Das of Ayodhya has written a letter in support of Rahul Gandhi."

Gautam said Das was keen "to participate in the journey however due to health reasons, he gave his moral support to this journey through the letter, and the priest even termed the yatra to be right and timely, "comparable to the 'Dandi Yatra' taken out by Gandhi ji". "We welcome Acharya Satyendra Das ji, the priest of Ram Janmabhoomi," the party's district spokesperson added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will resume after a nine-day winter break from Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday. The yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march. Starting from the southern states, the yatra moved to Rajasthan and Delhi before the break.

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

With this yatra, Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP's "divisive politics in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

