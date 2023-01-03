Left Menu

President Murmu inaugurates Constitution Park at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the Constitution Park at Raj Bhavan here. He was accompanied by Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, among others. Murmu, on her first visit to Rajasthan as president, was received at the state hangar of Jaipur airport by Mishra and Gehlot earlier in the day.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-01-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 12:06 IST
President Murmu inaugurates Constitution Park at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the Constitution Park at Raj Bhavan here. After inaugurating the park by unveiling a plaque and cutting the ribbon, Murmu took a round of the park and spoke to architect Anoop Bartaria. He was accompanied by Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, among others. The park, built by the Jaipur Development Authority at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore, showcases the Constitution's journey from its making to its implementation through sculptures and pictures on panelled glass, among others.

Folk artistes, including acclaimed performer Gulabo Sapera, performed at the event. Murmu, on her first visit to Rajasthan as president, was received at the state hangar of Jaipur airport by Mishra and Gehlot earlier in the day. She will address a conference at Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidhyalaya at Abu Road, Sirohi, later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023