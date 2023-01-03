President Murmu inaugurates Constitution Park at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the Constitution Park at Raj Bhavan here. After inaugurating the park by unveiling a plaque and cutting the ribbon, Murmu took a round of the park and spoke to architect Anoop Bartaria. He was accompanied by Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, among others. The park, built by the Jaipur Development Authority at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore, showcases the Constitution's journey from its making to its implementation through sculptures and pictures on panelled glass, among others.

Folk artistes, including acclaimed performer Gulabo Sapera, performed at the event. Murmu, on her first visit to Rajasthan as president, was received at the state hangar of Jaipur airport by Mishra and Gehlot earlier in the day. She will address a conference at Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidhyalaya at Abu Road, Sirohi, later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)