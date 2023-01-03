Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-01-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 12:36 IST
Kerala Governor approves CM's recommendation to re-induct Saji Cheriyan as minister
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo/KeralaRajbhavanwebsite) Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday approved Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recommendation to re-induct CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan as minister, an official source said.

Cheriyan will be administered the oath of office on Wednesday at 4 pm, the source said.

Talking to reporters here, Cheriyan said he has not received any official communication regarding the development.

The CPI(M) leader had resigned in July last year from the state Cabinet over his alleged remarks against the Constitution during a speech in Pathanamthitta district and the lodging of a criminal case against him in that connection.

Subsequently, the ruling CPI(M) decided on December 30, 2022 to bring him back into the Cabinet and sent a letter to the Governor the next day seeking his convenience for administering the oath of office to the MLA on January 4.

Khan, who returned to the state on Monday, had said that he needs to go through the papers related to Cheriyan's reinstatement into the Cabinet as it was not a normal case.

