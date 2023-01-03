Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-01-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 12:53 IST
Maha CM Shinde says he will visit Ayodhya
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said he will visit Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram, but did not specify any date.

A grand temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in the Uttar Pradesh city.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Shinde, while replying a question, said some religious leaders from Ayodhya paid him a visit on Monday and invited him to Ayodhya for a ''darshan'' of Lord Ram.

Shinde said, ''Ayodhya is a place of worship and admiration for us and I will definitely visit the place.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of the temple in August 2020.

A Supreme Court verdict of November 2019 had paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

