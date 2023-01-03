French PM says she expects inflation to peak in early 2023
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-01-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:24 IST
- Country:
- France
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday that inflation was expected to peak at the start of 2023 before then retreating.
"We will have a peak at the beginning of the year and then it's going to decline," Borne told Franceinfo radio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Franceinfo
- Elisabeth Borne
Advertisement