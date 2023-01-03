Left Menu

Heliports in all districts will boost tourism, says Himachal CM Sukhu

Heliports in all districts will boost tourism in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said upon his arrival here on Tuesday.Sukhu, who will attend an Abhar rally near Tapovan here, said efforts would be made to ensure that all district headquarters had a heliport within a year.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Sukhu, who will attend an Abhar rally near Tapovan here, said efforts would be made to ensure that all district headquarters had a heliport within a year. He said clearances had been given for social impact assessments to review the effects of infrastructure projects and other development interventions with regards to the expansion of Kangra-Gaggal Airport and the government will look into the prospect of increasing tourist stay in Dharamsala, he added.

Speaking on de-notifying the projects announced by the previous BJP government after April 1, 2022, Sukhu said the new institutions had been opened without budget allocation to woo voters with eye on Assembly polls. The projects will be reviewed and the institutions opened as per need, he added.

The chief minister is in Dharamsala to attend the three-day session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from Wednesday. The schedule for the three days includes administration of oaths to newly elected MLAs, election of the Speaker and the Governor's address.

