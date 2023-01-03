Gautam Gambhir expresses grief over Kanjhawala incident, accuses AAP of playing politics

Former Indian cricketer and BJP's Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of playing politics over the death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed on the night of January 1 after allegedly being hit and dragged under the wheels of a car in the national capital's Kanjhawala area. "A girl has lost her life. She has met with such an accident, yet the Aam Aadmi Party wants to do all kinds of politics. I believe that there should be no politics on such issues," said the Bharatiya Janata party's East Delhi MP.

Calling the incident an unfortunate one, the former cricketer-turned-politician said that "such an incident should not happen with any child of the country. "Whoever is the accused should be punished severely," said the lawmaker. "The Ministry of Home Affairs has given orders that whoever is accused should be punished severely," he added.

On Tuesday, a delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and submitted their demands for a free and fair investigation into the Kanjhawala case. Earlier Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda addressing the media said that another girl was present with the victim at the time of the accident. However, she walked away after the incident.

He further said that the police now have an eyewitness (the other girl) to the incident and her statement will be recorded. The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter by IPS officer Shalini Singh who is presently posted as the Special Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

At around 12.30 am on Tuesday, Special Commissioner Singh along with a police team inspected the crime spot. Shalini Singh inspected four to five locations and also went to the spot where the girl's body was found. (ANI)

